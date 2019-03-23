Ruth Orth, 75, of Burlington, died at 9:05 PM Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Burlington.

Born September 2, 1943, in Fort Madison, she was the daughter of Frederick Anthony and Dorothy Hazel Schimdt Juettemeyer. On April 15, 1967, she married Edward Raymond in Burlington. He passed on January 17, 1993.

She attended St. Mary's Academy in Nauvoo, IL She graduated from Gem City Business College in Quincy, IL.

Ruth enjoyed camping, mushroom hunting, being on the river with family and friends and shopping. She also enjoyed caring for others.

Survivors include three daughters: Beth Orth of Cedar Rapids, Angela (Cooter) Walljasper of West Point, and Cindy (D.J.) DiPrima of Wever; seven sons: Eric (Lori) Orth, Don (Shirley) Orth, Daren (Amie) Orth, Gabe (Beth) Orth, Jim Orth of Cedar Rapids, Everett Orth, and Roy "Bubba" Orth both of Burlington; 28 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Bernard Juettemeyer of San Antonio, TX; and three sisters, Beth Knipe of Nauvoo, IL, Patty Harrison of Central Valley, CA, and Judy Krogmeier of Fort Madison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sons, Justin and Joshua.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM following a Rosary Service at 3:30 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection for Ruth will be 2:00 PM Monday, March 25, 2019, at Divine Mercy Parish-St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Rev. Father Daniel Dorau as the Celebrant. Music will be provided by the Des Moines County Resurrection Choir. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the cafeteria of St. John's following the service. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Hope Haven Area Development Center and Notre Dame Schools.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Ruth's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.