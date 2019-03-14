Sandra Nelson, 76, of Burlington died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at home.

Born November 2, 1942 in Burlington, Iowa she was the daughter of William and Mildred (Brandenburg) House. She married Gary R. Nelson on December 10, 1960 in Burlington. He died December 4, 2005.

Sandra worked in production for IAAP for many years until her retirement in 2002.

She was of the Methodist faith.

She enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting and loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Survivors include one son Glenn (Denise) Nelson of Burlington; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, James House of Burlington; one sister, Pat Archer of Wataga, IL; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Shelley; one brother, William; brother-in-law, Don Archer; and one niece, Terri.

The graveside funeral service and interment for Mrs. Nelson will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 18th at Aspen Grove Cemetery. Pastor Mark Schowalter will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the graveside service on Monday at Lunning Chapel.

A memorial has been established for Great River Hospice House.