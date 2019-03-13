Donald L. “Don” Peeler, age 92 of Nebraska City (formerly rural Hamburg, Iowa) passed away on Friday; March 8, 2019 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City.

Donald Lee Peeler was born on November 3, 1926, in McPaul, Iowa; the son of Chester H. Oney and Iva (Maxwell) Peeler. He attended school and graduated from the Sidney High School with the Class of 1944. On Oct. 5, 1946, he entered the U.S. Army and served in Japan until his honorable discharge on Aug. 5, 1948.

He was united in marriage to Georgene Everett on June 22, 1958, at Rock Port, Mo., and to this union three children were born: Donald, Mary and Ronald.

Don was a life-long farmer and he was a private pilot. He owned his own plane and enjoyed flying it and telling his flying stories to anyone who would listen! Don was member of the American Legion, V.F.W. and the Community of Christ Church in Nebraska City. He was very active in Farm Bureau for many years, served as a Washington Township Trustee and served on the 4-H Extension Council.

He is survived by his wife Georgene of Nebraska City; children: Donald Duane Peeler and wife Melissa of Omaha, Mary Helen Johnson and husband Jim of Union, and Ronald Lee Peeler and wife Marcia of Indianola, Iowa; seven grandchildren: Lauren White (Steve) and Alyson Kavanaugh (Stephen) all of Omaha, Jeffrey Johnson of Ft. Calhoun, Jeremy Johnson of Nebraska City, Erin Ball (Stephen) of Ankeny, Iowa, Andra Peeler of Des Moines, Iowa, and Andrew Peeler of Boulder, Colo.; two great grandchildren: Asher and Otto Kavanaugh; other extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Wava Marshall in 2013.

Funeral Services will be held Monday (3/18) at 10:30 a.m. at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City with Pastor Eva Bachman officiating. Burial will follow in the Thurman Cemetery with military honors.

The family will greet friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gude Mortuary.

Memorials may be given to the Community of Christ Church in Nebraska City. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.