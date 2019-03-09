Deanna Sue “Dee” Pealer, 81, of rural Denmark, Iowa passed away at 8:17 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the Emergency Room at Great River Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa.

Born on July 5, 1937 in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Clyde Elmer and Viola Margaret (Gehle) Chapman. On March 31, 1973, she married Robert Pealer in Burlington, Iowa. He preceded her in death October 12, 2002.

Survivors include two brothers: Richard (Mary) Chapman of Donnellson, Iowa and Bob Wayland of Michigan; two sisters: Margaret Wilson of Burlington, Iowa and Shirley (Bob Davidson) Budke of Longmont, Colorado. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Robert; and two brothers.

Dee was a member of the West Point Presbyterian Church. Dee was a 1955 graduate from Denmark Academy where she enjoyed playing basketball. She worked at Sylvania, Ken’s Progas and with her husband on the farm.

Dee enjoyed bowling, riding horses, and the Tri-State Special Kids Rodeo.She was an avid animal lover.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point with Larry Shipley officiating.

Burial will be in the Denmark Cemetery at Denmark, Iowa.

A memorial has been established in her memory for the West Point Presbyterian Church or Denmark Fire & Rescue.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com