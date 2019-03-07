Robert Oscar Weiler, age 93, of Dunbar died March 4, 2019, at The Good Samaritan Center in Syracuse.

Bob was born September 22, 1925, in Dunbar, the son of Oscar and Anna (Griepenstroh) Weiler.

He married Gloria Barr April 12, 1947, in Hiawatha, Kan.

Gloria died April 21, 2001.

Bob lived and farmed in the Dunbar area his entire life.

He was the longest living member of the Dunbar Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Dunbar School Board, Dunbar Lion’s Club and Dunbar Volunteer Fire Department.

Bob was a member of Eagles Aerie No. 968 and the Dunbar Masonic Lodge.

He later transferred his membership to the Western Star Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M. and was recently awarded his 70-year pin.

Bob volunteered much of his time as a youth baseball coach.

He was an avid Husker fan and loved golf, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his sons, Mark Weiler and wife Kathi, Gary Weiler and special friend Joyce Gilbert; daughter, Susan Antes and husband Kent, all of Syracuse; seven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; sister, Marge Byers of Oregon; many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Doris Schacht; daughter in law, Sue Weiler and great grandson, H. Wilhelm.

Funeral services were to be 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City. Burial was to be in Wyuka Cemetery in Nebraska City.

Visitation was to be 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with the family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. A Masonic Service was to be performed by Western Star Lodge No. 2, A.F. & A.M. at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.



