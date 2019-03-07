Just watching Andrew McCabe (former deputy FBI director) make a complete axx of himself. To paraphrase what he said: “We don’t open cases because we are political in one direction or another, we don’t open cases because we like a person or dislike a person, we open cases because we believe there is a national crisis or a federal crime has been committed. We open cases because of information we have been given or shown at the time.”

Right Mr. McCabe: You did not open a case to find out if Barack Obama was actually born in the United States, you did not open a case regarding Crooked Hillary Clinton and the Uranium deal to Russia, you did not open a case against Crooked Hillary and the Dossier nor the 45 million that Russia paid to the Clinton Global Initiative that came afterwards, you did not open a case against Obama paying for the release of the 10 American sailors captured by Iran in the amount of $400 million and at the same time releasing 7 Iranian captives. It was not disclosed at the time that the $400 million was money that the Shah had deposited with the US for new bombers (I believe). Thank Jimmy Carter for throwing the Shah under the bus. The Shah was a bad guy but Iran was somewhat stable and we welcomed in Saddam Hussein and what a mess we now have.

So, let’s also welcome home with open arms the (at least) two American ISIS brides that left this country and now want to return. Why not? Say thanks to Obama and Bowe Bergdahl and the release of 5 foreign fighters to welcome Bowe home. No jail time and virtually no reprisal.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Ron Johnson, La Harpe, Ill.