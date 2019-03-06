Reva F. Hillman, 98 of Syracuse, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born on July 4, 1920 to Dick and Bertha (Reuter) Koch.

She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Otoe and graduated from Otoe High School in 1938. Reva married Maynard Hillman on Oct. 18, 1939, at the First Lutheran Church (North Branch). She was a homemaker and worked as church secretary for 10 years for First Lutheran Church (North Branch).

She taught Sunday school and Confirmation and was active in the women’s fellowship groups at First Lutheran (North Branch) and St. John’s Lutheran Church.

Reva was a Gold Star member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 5547.

Reva enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her son: Garry (Barb) Hillman of Otoe; daughter-in-law: Edie Hillman of Otoe; grandchildren: Doug (Beth) Hillman, Gerri Harden, Amy Taylor, Christi Moore, Susan (Shawn) Clifton; 13 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother: Dale Koch of Cedar Falls, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Maynard, son: Duane, grandson: Bruce Hillman, five brothers and a sister.

Funeral services were to be held on Friday, March 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Otoe. Burial was to follow at the Otoe Cemetery.

Visitation was to be held on Thursday, March 7, from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Otoe Cemetery. Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com