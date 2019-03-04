Nancy Lou Moore, 73, of Burlington, died at 12:44 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born June 15, 1945, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Maurice and Adra Harrison Shipley. On August 1, 1964, she married Henry J. Moore in Burlington; he passed March 31, 1987.

Nancy was a homemaker. She also worked as a bar tender for The Dugout, Hot Toddies, and The Broadway.

Nancy enjoyed quilting, crafts, gardening, cooking and jewelry. She also enjoyed taking road trips, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Tom (Cyndi) Moore of Burlington; daughter, Jodie (Mike Clem) Moore of Burlington; grandchildren: Maggie (Jared) Johnson, Colten (Taylor) Moore, Courtney Moore, Tori Moore and Tucker Moore; great-grandchildren: Ony'Khah, Keoni and Sawyer; brothers, Otis (Peggy) Shipley of Carman, IL, Tom (Elaine) Shipley of Polk City, IA, and Jim Shipley of West Burlington; sisters, Lora Parks of Macomb, Velma (George) Johnson of Burlington, Judy (Doug) Coyle of Middletown, and Rhonda (Mike) Miller of West Burlington; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Francis "Johnny" Shipley and Larry Shipley, and one sister, Carolyn Herman.

Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mrs. Moore will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor Robert Harrison officiating. Entombment will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery.

A memorial has been established for the Great River Hospice House.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Nancy's obituary at www.prughthielencares.com.