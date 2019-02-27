Neil DePue passed away at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho on February 2, 2019.

He was born to Oma and Joe DePue November 17, 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa. At age 11 his family moved to a small farm near Adel, Iowa.

He attended country school and Adel Public Schools. He left school at age 17 to join the Navy during WWII. After the war he returned to Adel to finish high school. He later moved to Idaho where he lived out his life.

Neil was preceded in death by his wife Ann, his parents, Oma and Joe, his brothers Darrell and Lowell, and a nephew, Daniel.

He is survived by his daughter Renee (Tom) Haskin and grandchildren, Katherine and Rob, his sister Robin Ghormley, and his brother Peter.

Neil requested he be cremated and no services be held.