Louise Elliott, 81, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 at Great River Hospice House due to an Intracerebral Hemorrhage.

She was born May 15, 1937 in Burlington, to Katherine C. and Wesley F. Lauth.

Both parents are now deceased. She is survived by her son and best friend G.W. (Angela), her sister Sara Noss (Gary) and several nieces and nephews.

She began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital in Burlington after graduating from the University of Colorado. After a year, she then became a nursing instructor for the diploma program at Burlington Hospital.

The diploma program then closed and she continued at Southeastern Community College as the Coordinator of the Practical Nursing Program. Her career at SCC spanned over a 35 year period.

Her main emphasis was teaching Obstetrical nursing. She also worked part time on an as needed basis in OB. Regardless of how many hundred births she attended, each one was as exciting and miraculous as the first one.

After retirement, she became an adjunct faculty member at Iowa Wesleyan’s nursing program and a substitute school nurse in the Burlington School system. She kept her nursing license active for over 50 years. She was so proud of many of her graduates and all their accomplishments.

She felt her greatest accomplishment in life was raising her son to be the most caring and successful child a mother could want. She volunteered for any health related task asked of her. She took great pride in her home, her flowers and her vegetable garden.

The Farmers’ Market was one of her great passions and she strongly believed in the Buy Fresh Buy Local concept. After the market was over, came the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner where she helped in many areas and managed pots and pans brigade.

Per her request, cremation has been entrusted to Lunning Chapel. There will be no visitation or funeral. A Graveside Service will be held 3 p.m. today, February 26th in Aspen Grove Cemetery, Garden of the Cross. Rev. Dean Graber will officiate.

A memorial has been established for Burlington High School Culinary Arts Program.