Betty Jane Parker, 91, New London, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, died Feb. 14, 2019 at Great River Hospice in West Burlington.

There will be no funeral service. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com. The Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, is assisting the family.

Betty Jane (Locke) Parker was born July 10, 1927 in Nevada, MO, the daughter of William and Leato (MacWilliams) Locke. She graduated from Nevada High School in 1946. On Dec. 25, 1947 in Carthage, MO, Betty married Daniel Parker. Mr. Parker died October 14, 2010.

Betty worked for Emerson Electric, Davis Paint, J.C. Penney, Dot’s Decorating and the Mt. Pleasant Public Library before retiring. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #2561 and attended First United Methodist Church. She was a longtime bowler and bowled in several leagues in Mt. Pleasant. In her spare time, she enjoyed embroidery and making quilts.

Survivors include her children and spouses - George and Mary Parker of New London, Mary and Edward Denny of Lakeside, CA and Carol and Melvin Hallinan of Indio, CA; a brother – Benny Locke of Nevada, MO; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Her parents, husband, a son – Lloyd Parker and 3 brothers – Elmer, Robert and Cecil Locke precede Betty in death.