Additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, Aug. 12 in Dallas County. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 50 cases from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Wednesday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,904. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 17,663 individuals tested with 1,904 positive cases, 1,480 recovered and 35 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 1, 974 additional COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths in Iowa from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Overall, there are 49,702 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 530,419 individuals tested, 38,548 recovering and 949 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.