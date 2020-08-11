Tuesday

Aug 11, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Sports on TV


(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)


AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL


4 a.m. FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide


4 a.m. (Wednesday) FS1 — AFL: Essendon at Gold Coast


KBO BASEBALL


4:25 a.m. ESPN — Kia Tigers vs. LG Twins


4:25 a.m. (Wednesday) ESPN — Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions


MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL


6 p.m. FS1 and Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at Cleveland


7 p.m. FSNMW — Pittsburgh at St. Louis


NBA


5:30 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Memphis, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


8 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


SOCCER (MEN'S)


6 p.m. ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


WNBA


6 p.m. ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.


8 p.m. ESPN2 — New York vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.