The Adel Municipal Water Supply is recommending to boil the water before using for drinking or to use an alternative source.

The Adel Municipal Water Supply had a problem in the distribution system and the system lost pressure on Aug. 11, 2020. Due to the potential for bacterial contamination, it is being recommended that the water be boiled before using for drinking or cooking or that an alternative source be used.

IT IS RECOMMENDED NOT TO DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. The water may be used for bathing and other similar purposes.

For more information, please contact Water Superintendent Jordon Altenhofen at (515) 518-7395 or jaltenhofen@adeliowa.org

General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at (800) 426-4791.

When water service is restored, there may be air in your water piping and the water may be discolored. It is recommended to run the first water from a faucet that does not have an aerator screen, such as a bathtub or hose bib. Open the faucet slowly to allow the air to escape. Once the water is flowing, allow the faucet to run until it is clear. The water may be cloudy at first due to air in the water or particles that dislodged as the pipes filled with water. This should clear fairly quickly. If water is cloudy throughout the house and it does not clear after allowing the water to run for several minutes, contact the person listed above.

This advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available. You will be notified when the results are available and the advisory is lifted. The system is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.