Most folks have experienced disappointment to one degree or another as communities and event organizers have been forced to announce 2020 event cancellations due to COVID-19.

While placing safety and wellness as the top priority, the Greater Burlington Partnership also has been determined to find creative ways to keep Partnership events moving forward. Everyone could use a little more "normal" in life right now.

Here are events still happening to look forward this week and in the future.

• Business After Hours — Chamber members save the date for Business After Hours on Tuesday hosted by Farm Bureau Financial Services — Tim Lundgren.

• Farmers Market — takes place every Thursday evening from 4:30 to 7 p.m. along Jefferson Street. Increased space between vendors has been implemented and masks and social distancing are encouraged. Thank you to August's market sponsor Connection Bank and Insurance.

• Chamber Golf Classic — Outside in the fresh air, hours of guaranteed fun. Thursday, Aug. 20, golfers and sponsors will enjoy a day of sunshine and socially-distanced camaraderie. Hurry — there are just a few sponsorship opportunities still available.

• Downtown Exclusive Experience Packages — Downtown Partners is offering exclusive, small gathering, socially distanced experiences as a Thank You for financial support of the 144 Envelopes Campaign. These Exclusive Experiences will take place in September and October. Don’t miss out.

Some of the favorite events of the summer may have been lost, but the Greater Burlington Partnership is committed to safely delivering on 2020 programs, events and services to members and the community alike.

Be safe. Be smart. Be well. Do what can be done as we await the arrival of better days in 2021.

Della Schmidt is the president and CEO of the Greater Burlington Partnership. She can be reached by email at dschmidt@greaterburlington.com.