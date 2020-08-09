Local men share their experiences during a discussion with The Hawk Eye

Growing up in Burlington, Merquiche Lewis learned a series of unspoken rules.

You can play on sports teams, but you can’t date the coach’s daughter. Stay away from Sunnyside Avenue. Don’t go to New London or other rural towns after dark.

"There used to be a sign in New London that said ’No Black people after dark,’" said Lewis, 36, who agreed to speak with The Hawk Eye on his experiences as Black man June 21 following the Sunday church service at Hope Temple Christian Church, which THE attended after speaking with the Rev. Rob Brown about his concerns on persisting racial inequalities following the death of George Floyd, who was killed May 25 by a Minneapolis police officer. "I myself in high school couldn’t go to certain dances with a girl I wanted to because her parents wouldn’t let her go with a Black guy."

Lewis noted things have improved over the years as society has grown more intolerant of the intolerant, but that doesn’t mean racism isn’t still out there. It’s just better hidden.

"It’s not that way any more, and things have gotten better in certain aspects," Lewis said. "But to me, what it made them do was hide it more. It’s not as acceptable as it used to be to open your mouth and say certain things about Blacks."

Lewis no longer worries about being denied a date because of his skin color (if he’s dancing with anyone, it’s his wife, Carrisa, whom he met in middle school). He also no longer avoids Sunnyside Avenue at the fear of being deemed "suspicious" by a predominantly white neighborhood — a fear instilled in him as a middle schooler after he saw a relative beaten by police in Dubuque during a traffic stop — though a recent work experience did renew his unease of rural areas.

"I had a lady that pretty much chased me off the yard because I was Black and she didn’t believe that I worked with (the landscaping business)," Lewis said.

Lewis was walking through a client’s yard toward the area where his crew members were setting up when he was confronted by the woman who lived there. He identified himself and explained he was there to do work.

"She said, ’Well you must be in the wrong yard. We don’t have any work for you to do here,’" Lewis recalled.

Lewis was able to get to work after the woman’s husband told her that he was in fact there for a job. But there was no apology, and every time Lewis looked up, he saw her watching him from behind her window.

"That right there let me know that there are a lot of things where they still judge us a certain way," Lewis said. "When you can feel that, when you go in certain places and you feel the way they’re looking at you and you know you deserve the spot over someone and you just didn’t get it, you realize things. You see those things. I see it with my kids."

What stung more was his foreman’s silence. Rather than defend Lewis, he gave him another work assignment.

"You think things are good and you think you know someone, but then a situation pops up and they’re put into a situation where they have to defend the Black man, be on their side, stand up with them, and if they won’t do it, then it’s very damaging," Lewis said. "It’s damaging to the Black person who really thought they had friends. It’s damaging to them because they don’t know what’s happening."

Not long after that experience, Lewis, concerned he had been exposed to COVID-19, stayed out of work until he could get tested. When the results came back negative, he was told to remain home for the full two weeks just in case. When the 14 days were over, Lewis was told the person hired to fill in for him in his absence fit in well with the rest of the crew. And just like that, after about six years with that business, Lewis was out of a job.

"I’ve seen inequality in every aspect," Lewis said. "Whether it’s a job, whether it’s school, sports, or just trying to succeed in a career, you don’t get the same opportunities."

Lewis recalled another time about three years ago when he was walking home from church. A woman he walked by in the alleyway began yelling racial slurs at him. An argument ensued and the police were called.

Lewis explained what had happened to an officer, who basically told him to get over it and threatened to arrest him for disturbing the peace. Luckily, an officer Lewis knew through the former school D.A.R.E. program was also at the scene. She vouched for Lewis to the other officer and he was able to go home.

Being Black in Chicago

The Rev. Rob Brown has been leading services at Hope Temple Christian Church for about a year. Before that, he lived in Chicago.

The son of a pastor, God was a prominent part of Brown’s childhood, but like many adolescents, he strayed.

"At 13 years old, I had enough. I wanted to go on my own," Brown said from behind his desk inside the church. "So I moved in with my older sister."

One night in 1988, at the age of 14, he and his friends went to a neighborhood they tended not to frequent.

"Me and three other of my so-called friends were out running around 2:30, 3 o’clock in the morning and getting in trouble," Brown recalled. "At about 6:30 in the morning, the police began to chase us, and I got away, and they got mad and they caught me."

Brown was riding in the back seat of the car his friend was driving when the police caught them, saying the car, which belonged to the friend’s uncle, had been stolen.

Brown was on the ground in handcuffs when an officer’s gun discharged.

"At 14 years old, I was shot by police," Brown said. "Still got the bullet in my chest to this day."

He would recover and spend the next 18 months in a juvenile detention facility for auto theft. It was during his time of incarceration that he turned back to the Bible.

"I wanted everybody to feel about God what I felt, and I began to see the effect it had on people, and then God allowed me to become good at it and you figure some things you do in life, you just know that you’re called to do, and this is just one of those things that I know without the shadow of a doubt that it’s what I’m meant to do," Brown said.

Brown went on to speak of others who were not so lucky, like George Floyd, who died with his neck beneath the knee of a police officer responding to a complaint about suspected counterfiet money, and Breonna Taylor, a paramedic who was shot to death by police during a no-knock warrant carried out at the wrong address.

"Whether criminal or not — because oftentimes what people do after they’ve done something wrong to you to justify it, they go and say they were a criminal and they were this and they were that — but we have a system that even allows criminals due process," Brown said. "They took away from George Floyd what they’re getting today. They’re getting due process. They had a bond hearing. They sent their case over for a preliminary hearing. They’re going to do pretrial motions, and then they’re going to go into a trial, and they’re going to let a jury of their peers decide their fate. But they took that from George Floyd."

Keeping the faith

Brown now feels it is his responsibility as a man of God to speak out during these tumultuous times.

"We have to remember that there’s always going to be turmoil, there’s always going to be chaos, but even in the midst of turmoil and chaos, we have to lean on God," Brown said. "We’ve always leaned on God. And right now is no different."

That’s just what Lewis, a lifelong member of the church, does.

"As you go through trials and tribulations, it makes you want to be closer to God," Lewis said. "He’s the only one who’s going to protect us anyway."

Brown admitted he has grown frustrated to the point he’s cried before his congregation.

"I’ve questioned God. I’ve questioned Him. Why? What’s the purpose? And the only thing I got from God is if you love one another the way that I’ve loved you," Brown said. "But how can I love when I’m being slaughtered? But there’s still a requirement for me to love, even in spite of me being systematically prejudiced against, economically prejudiced against, I still have to love. That’s a hard thing.

"And that’s why we need God to do that. Maybe this is the first time for this generation to experience the type of thing our ancestors experienced. And it’s frightening, it makes you angry, and my congregation will tell you I stood in the pulpit and cried because I was so angry, and yet I still have to remain humble."

Brown isn’t the only local church leader hoping to foster a better understanding between Blacks and whites.

The Rev. Ryan Collier of First United Methodist Church and the Rev. Gerald Dzawo of West Avenue Baptist Church worked together to organize the Bridge the Gap Burlington Dialogue panel in July, which featured several members of the Black community who shared their experiences with racism and racial inequality.

"We were hoping to bring information and enlightenment to people," Collier said.

The event was a non-church event as "God never mentions color in the Bible," Collier explained, adding the Bible says people are simply created in God’s image.

Brown believes it may be that people are forgetting that.

"People don’t really pray no more. People ain’t really reading the Bible no more. People don’t really come to church no more," Brown said. "This country was founded off the principals of Christianity and we’ve began to allow everything else to come in. ... This is just a consequence of us being removed from God. He allows us to see how bad things are and why we really need him."

Time for systemic change

Brown worries for the futures of the young Black men in his congregation and his 3-year-old son.

The time for change, he said, is now.

"To not say anything is to say something real loud," Brown said. "I just believe that we have to become proactive. I’m raising a 3-year-old. I don’t want to have to fear for my son. We have to do something."

Brown hopes for change beyond police policies. He wants to see more Black-owned businesses, more Blacks in good-paying jobs, fewer liquor stores and gas stations that don’t even carry gas in Black neighborhoods, more Blacks on juries deciding on the fate of Blacks on trial and for schools to teach Black history beyond just slavery and more often than one month out of the year.

"If you take away my history, you remove my identity, so now I’m lost. I don’t know who I am. And that’s why you have so much Black on Black crime," Brown said. "These guys have lost their identity and they’re using gangs and all of these other things to give them a sense of self worth."