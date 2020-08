The Des Moines County Relay for Life displays 192 luminarias Friday at Community Field in Burlington. The Des Moines County Relay for Life is normally held at Great River Health Systems, but due to health concerns related to COVID-19 this year's relay was held at Community Field. Relay For Life of Des Moines County began with the 7th annual golf tournament on Aug. 1 at Flint Hills Golf Course followed by a week of activities including an online auction. [John Lovretta/thehawkeye.com]