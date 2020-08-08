There are not too many events that can bring a community together in large numbers for a single cause but for the community of Perry, the Josh Davis Memorial Poker Run has been just that. Just like the previous nine years, the 2020 edition saw another large crowd set to take on yet another heartfelt drive.

“This has really grown over the past 10 years now, it has done so much for the community,” said Chad Morman. “I knew Josh personally so it means a lot to be here and be part of it. We love to see it and love to see the support from everybody.”

Josh Davis, a 2009 Perry High School graduate, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was killed in action in Afghanistan on May 7, 2010. He is buried at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

For Morman, who will be entering his 19th year in the National Guard, it means even more with the respect shown to others who have served in the military.

“Everybody can show their respect and appreciation for service members,” began Morman. “It’s also nice to meet other veterans and current service members during this event.”

The 2020 edition of the JDMPR started at the Perry Elks Lodge No. 407 on Saturday, Aug. 8 before kickstands went up around 10:15 a.m.

Riders then made their way up to the Josh Davis Memorial Plaza where a short prayer was given. The motorcycles were started again and the riders left Perry for the first stop on the poker run. Stops this year include 30 Yard Line in Grand Junction, Just 1 More in Jamaica, Brickyard Burgers and Brews in Adel and Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter before ending at the Perry Elks Lodge.

The memorial poker run was started in part to help the Davis family give an award to a high school senior in Josh’s honor and has continued to grow over the years.

“Initially with the ride taking place in the fall of 2010, we were expecting to raise a couple of hundred dollars to help with scholarships and more,” said Dave Davis. “It’s exploded each year and with the community support, we’ve been able to give a lot to various veteran organizations, police departments and parks over the years. The support this community has given to this has been remarkable.”

There is no doubt the impact that the JDMPR has had on the City of Perry and beyond.

“It really means a lot to me because I am an immigrant,” said Mandarin Cafe owner Sun Wong. “I came to the United States over 40 years ago and I’ve always wanted to share my gratitude towards America. I love the poker run because I love people showing their patriotic spirit and I am happy to help out with that in any way I can.”

A motorcycle enthusiast himself, Wong was happy to jump at any opportunity he could to add to the poker run. From that has come the mural which rests on the outside of the southwest wall of his building.

“When they came to me about putting the mural on that wall, I said yes without hesitation,” said Wong. “I am all about helping to honor the memory of Josh Davis and everyone out there serving this great country.”

Even though the 10th edition of the poker run will have just as much of an impact, it will have a bittersweet feeling to go along with it. This will be the final year of the JDMPR. The decision was made to leave it at 10 strong years but just because the event will be finished, doesn’t mean that the journey ends.

“To do an event takes quite a bit to do and everything has to come to an end sometime with this being the 10th year,” Dave Davis said. “Is this going to be our last ride for him? No. We’ll continue to do a smaller version and honor him when we ride to the Freedom Rock.”