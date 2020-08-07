Iowa reports another 6 COVID-19 deaths, 588 confirmed coronavirus cases. Illinois announced 2,084 new confirmed cases, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

An actor should be a good storyteller, right?

You'll have a chance to find out when Ashton Kutcher participates in COVID Recovery Iowa's "Tell Me a Story" virtual story time.

The Cedar Rapids native will read "The Book with No Pictures" by B.J. Novak in a pre-recorded video.

The movie and TV star's virtual reading session will air at 10 a.m. Monday on the "Tell Me a Story" Facebook page and the COVID Recovery Iowa YouTube Channel.

COVID Recovery Iowa offers the story time as part of its array of support activities for Iowans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services, it also offers virtual counseling to all Iowans at no cost.

Kutcher is among many Iowans who, along with the COVID Recovery Iowa staff, have volunteered to read to help Iowa families cope during the pandemic.

"Tell Me a Story" sessions also will provide stories for bilingual children and families.

The service "provides a family-friendly activity and sparks conversations that allow parents and children to connect and focus on something positive," said Mandy Gesme, a mental health therapist for Pathways Behavioral Services. "It may also allow parents to have a few moments to themselves while their children listen to a story."

For more information on COVID Recovery Iowa, visit COVIDrecoveryiowa.org.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Another six people with COVID-19 have died and there have been an additional 588 confirmed cases, the state reported Friday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the state was reporting 912 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of six deaths since the state's tally at 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's Coronavirus.Iowa.gov website.

The state was reporting at 10 a.m. Friday that there are 47,729 confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of 588 since 10 a.m. Thursday. According to the state's website, there were 572 confirmed cases Thursday and have been 98 additional cases Friday, as of 10 a.m.

Of those tested for the virus on Thursday, 7.4% were positive. Since the state started tracking the positivity rate, 9.3% of people who have been tested were positive.

Of the 47,729 people who have tested positive, 36,250 have recovered, according to the state. The total number of people tested is 510,522, including 7,757 on Thursday.

At 10 a.m. Friday, the state was reporting 223 hospitalizations, down from 237 on Thursday. In the past 24 hours, 33 patients have been admitted. Also, there are 65 patients in the ICU, down from 68 on Thursday.

Illinois COVID-19 numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday announced 2,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 21 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 190,508 cases, including 7,613 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,869 specimens for a total of 2,984,618. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 31 – August 6 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,486 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

