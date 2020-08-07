Additional COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, Aug. 7 in Dallas County. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 33 cases from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,854. No additional deaths were reported.

Overall, there have been 17,054 individuals tested with 1,854 positive cases, 1,401 recovered and 35 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 591 additional COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in Iowa in a 24 hour period.

Overall, there are 47,728 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 510,522 individuals tested, 36,257 recovering and 912 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.