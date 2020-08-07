It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

July 28, 2020

Driver one was driving east on 240th Street at J Ave when he slowed to make a turn and was struck by driver two, who was also traveling east on 240th street. Both drivers were transported to Methodist hospital in West Des Moines with injuries. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed as of this date. Damage to vehicle one was estimated at $5,000. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $5,000.

July 29, 2020

A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. The original charge was operate vehicle without owners consent and driving While Barred.

A 43 year old male Adel resident was arrested for driving while barred.

Driver one struck the rear of a vehicle driven by driver two in the 21000 block of Old Highway 6. Vehicle two sustained approximately $400 damage and vehicle one sustained approximately $7,500 damage. There were no injuries. Driver two was cited for no driver’s license and driver one was cited for failure to stop in assured clear distance.

July 30, 2020

At 5:30 p.m., an Urbandale driver lost control of his vehicle in the 13000 of N Ave, Bouton. The vehicle entered the ditch, deploying all the airbags. The driver was transported to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with injuries. The vehicle was a total loss and was towed from the scene.

July 31, 2020

A 26 year old female Ankeny resident was arrested for a warrant on failure to appear. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance – 1st offense.

A 38 year old male West Des Moines resident was arrested for a warrant on probation violation. The original charge was possession of a controlled substance.

An accident occurred between two vehicles at Hwy 44 and El Paso Ave. Driver one was traveling east when she slowed to make a turn onto El Paso Ave when she was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two. Vehicle one sustained approximately $3,000 damage and vehicle two sustained approximately $12,000 damage. Only minor injuries were reported, but no one was transported to the hospital.

Aug. 1, 2020

A 26 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation. The original charge was assault causing bodily injury.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 25000 block of Hwy 169. There were no injuries reported and the vehicle sustained approximately $3,000 in damage.

A 38 year old male West Cactus Road, Peoria Az resident was arrested at approximately 2:40 pm. after a traffic stop. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fail to obey stop sign, unsafe passing, passing contrary to highway signs, improper use of lanes, and speeding. After he was in custody of the Dallas County Jail, he was additionally charged with assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury.

Aug. 2, 2020

A 32 year old female Redfield resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 3, 2020

A 38 year old male Jefferson resident was arrested on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury.

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft 3rd degree.