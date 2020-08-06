Thursday

Aug 6, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Today’s sports on TV


(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)


GOLF


9 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England


Noon GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio


3 p.m. ESPN — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco


GOLF — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md.


6 p.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The WinCo Foods Portland Open, First Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore.


KBO BASEBALL


4:25 a.m. ESPN — LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers


4:25 a.m. (Friday) ESPN — Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears


MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL


6 p.m. FOX and Marquee Sports Network — Chicago Cubs at Kansas City


NBA


12:30 p.m. NBATV — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


3 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


5:30 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


8 p.m. TNT — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.


WNBA


5 p.m. ESPN2 — Seattle vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.


7 p.m. NBATV — Connecticut vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.


9 p.m. ESPN2 — Chicago vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.