JOHNSTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday students in school districts that hold classes exclusively online without receiving state approval will not receive credit.

The announcement comes one day after two Iowa school districts said they plan to defy the governor's mandate that at least 50% of classes be held in person this fall.

"Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they are defying the law," Reynolds said Tuesday during a press conference.

"If schools move to primarily remote learning without approval, according again to the law, those days do not count toward instructional time."

Reynolds said school administrators could face licensure discipline for violating the order. She did not say that districts could lose out on state funding.

"I'm hoping that that doesn't happen at all," she said. "We're going to continue to do the outreach and to work with them and see if we can't get them to comply."

The Urbandale school board voted unanimously Monday to continue online-only learning at Rolling Green Elementary School, after the state denied the district's request to extend online learning at the school.

The Waukee school district also issued a statement Monday saying it would not follow Reynolds' guidance, asserting that state law gives school districts the power to make their own decisions about how to handle potential hazards to their students and staff.

Rolling Green was the only Iowa school so far to have received a temporary waiver from Reynolds' July order that all schools hold at least 50% of their classes in person. In refusing to extend the waiver, the Education Department told the district that classroom instruction would have to resume Friday.

Reynolds stressed that school districts planning to offer online-only classes are defying state law. In June, the Iowa Legislature unanimously passed Senate File 2310, a law stating that schools submitting return-to-learn plans for this fall "must contain provisions for in-person instruction and provide that in-person instruction is the presumed method of instruction."

The Iowa Department of Education has defined "primarily" as referring to a school choosing to put more than 50% of instruction online.

But some school officials have taken issue with Reynolds' interpretation of the law.

"We believe in local control and this circumstance is no different," the Waukee school district said in a statement. "We further believe decisions regarding the health and safety of our students, staff and the general community are best made by those most closely associated with the decision-making."

Reynolds' announcement could leave school districts in a position of deciding either to send students back to school buildings or face the possibility of loosing credit hours.

Several districts have announced they plan to seek waivers from the state's to hold online classes this fall.

Des Moines Public Schools said Friday that it would ask the state for permission to push back the start of the school year until after Labor Day and begin classes fully online.

If the state denies the waiver, Superintendent Tom Ahart said the district would either "roll the dice" and bring students back or seek a legal solution.

Reynolds said Monday that Department of Education officials were meeting with Des Moines and Urbandale to discuss the districts' reopening plans. The state is having ongoing discussions with Ames and Iowa City, she said.

Ahart said Des Moines wants to bring students back to classrooms, but only once the district is confident the coronavirus is under control.

"While we don’t know what’s going to happen between now and the beginning of June, there is some degree of possibility that come spring we’re at a very different point as it relates to COVID-19 and school could look a lot more like normal. Then we could easily get to the 50% number," Ahart said.

State Rep. John Forbes, D-Urbandale, said he supports the Urbandale school board’s decision to postpone the beginning of in-person learning at Rolling Green until the positivity rate is below 5%. He said while some rural parts of the state may be safe to open at 50% of instruction, urban areas like Polk County are still seeing substantial virus transmission.

"I think we need to get more local control back to school districts here in the state of Iowa and let elected officials — the school board members who are elected by the residents of their communities — make those decisions on what’s best for students," he said.

Forbes said he has also had conversations with the governor’s staff trying to push toward mandating masks in Iowa, which he believes will help schools by reducing virus transmission in communities later in the fall.

Addressing a reporter's question about the concerns expressed in school board meetings and from parents that children will get sick or a teacher could die, Reynolds blamed "scare tactics" in the media.

She said she believes some media accounts have taken numbers out of context and are not showing that Iowa has been appropriately managing the virus.

"What we're doing to these kids is unconscionable — the fear that we're instilling in them," she said. "And so I think we all have a responsibility to do better, including me."

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Another seven people with COVID-19 have died and there have been an additional 181 confirmed cases, the state reported Tuesday.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting 885 COVID-19-related deaths, an increase of seven deaths since the state's tally at 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's Coronavirus.Iowa.gov website.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state was reporting at 10 a.m. Tuesday that there are 45,982 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 181 since 10 a.m. Monday. According to the state's website, there were 161 confirmed cases Monday and have been 55 additional cases Tuesdsay, as of 10 a.m.

Of those tested for the virus on Monday, 5% were positive. Since the state started tracking the positivity rate, 9.3% of people who have been tested were positive.

Of the 45,982 people who have tested positive, 33,923 have recovered, according to the state. The total number of people tested is 491,929, including 3,209 on Monday.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the state was reporting 243 hospitalizations, up from 241 on Monday. In the past 24 hours, 24 patients have been admitted. Also, there 75 patients in the ICU, down from 78 on Monday.

Illinois COVID-19 numbers

The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday announced 1,471 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 184,712 cases, including 7,545 deaths, in 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 42,598 specimens for a total of 2,849,395. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 28 – August 3 is 3.9%. As of last night, 1,496 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 365 patients were in the ICU and 125 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Hawk Eye contributed to this story.

Charles Flesher covers K-12 education for the Register. He can be reached by email at cflesher@registermedia.com.