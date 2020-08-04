The Greater Burlington Partnership and Des Moines County school administrators will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom for an Eggs & Issues session to discuss updates on each district’s "Return to Learn" plan.

Present will be Burlington School District Superintendent Pat Coen and Curriculum Director Cory Johnson; Burlington Notre Dame Principal Bill Maupin; Danville School District Superintendent Thomas Ward; and West Burlington School District Superintendent Lisa Beames.

Mediapolis will not be represented in the discussion due to scheduling conflicts.

The session is available to members of the Chamber of Commerce and parents of students who attend any of the school districts.

To attend, visit the Facebook Event Page: Eggs & Issues – Return to Learn for the link or visit GreaterBurlington.com and click on link to enter before the event begins.

The session itself is limited to 100 seats, but a recording of the webinar will be available at GreaterBurlington.com after it is complete.