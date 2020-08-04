The board also is set to vote on the virtual school option handbook, a memorandum agreement with the Burlington Education Association that brings teacher contracts in line with the four-day schedule.

The Burlington School Board will meet at noon Wednesday to again vote on the first reading of a policy related to district operations during a public health emergency.

The board had approved the first reading of policies 903.8 at its previous meeting July 27 and was set to vote on the second reading Monday. That meeting was postponed, however, after the policy committee made modifications to it.

Among the most notable changes in policy 903.8 is the removal of language stating non-medical-grade face masks are encouraged to be worn on school grounds.

While the former version of this policy goes on to state masks will be required of students and staff when social distancing cannot be maintained, several school board members took issue with the language, arguing it did not clearly define the mask requirement.

The new version of the policy reads as follows:

"Upon visiting or attending a school building during the school day, non-medial grade face coverings are required unless a six-foot distance can be maintained."

It goes on to list details of where masks will be required, which were included in the previous version of the policy, in a bulleted list.

"All staff and students are required to wear a shield and/or face covering that includes the nose and mouth in any area outside of a classroom," the policy states. "Ex. Upon entering the school, hallways, common areas, cafeteria area, gym."

Under the policy, students also will be required to wear face coverings on school buses and in classrooms if social distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained.

The district will provide face coverings upon request or individuals may bring their own, though they cannot have offensive print or be offensive in nature.

Face coverings will not be required for anyone younger than 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone unconscious or otherwise unable to remove them without assistance.

Students will be able to take mask breaks throughout the day.

The board also will vote on whether to approve a reading of policy 903.8R1, which allows the district to transition between educational delivery models during public health emergencies. A first reading of that policy also was approved at the previous meeting.

"During a declared public emergency, the school board delegates the Superintendent the authority to determine whether to close school buildings to traditional in-person learning if the Superintendent determines in-person learning would hinder the health and safety of the school community," the policy states. "The district will instead utilize remote or hybrid learning opportunities permitted by law."

Des Moines County school administrators previously met with public health officials to determine what infection threshold would warrant transitioning a classroom, building or district to online learning and decided to set that threshold at 10% of a population of a classroom, building or district.

The Iowa Department of Education last week issued guidance stating schools may request permission to transition to online-only instruction for up to two weeks only if their county’s positivity rate is 15% or higher.

Otherwise, at least 50% of core instructional time must be delivered in person.

Two Iowa school districts have taken issue with those guidelines, stating they will move forward with start the school year online only.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday held a press conference in response to those claims.

"This morning’s headlines read that some schools will choose to defy the governor by rejecting the very guidance they requested," Reynolds said. "I want to be very clear. Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they are defying the law."

Reynolds, citing Senate File 2310, which requires in-person as the primary mode of education and was unanimously passed by the Legislature, said online-only instruction days not approved by the state will not count toward instructional time.

When asked whether he intended to follow those guidelines or go with the previous plan, Superintendent Pat Coen said he is hopeful the district’s infection rate will not get to the point where it would have to be considered, though he imagines the Centers for Disease Control would step in if 10% of the high school were to have COVID-19.

"Hopefully, we don’t have to discover that," he said.

The board also is set to vote on the virtual school option handbook, a memorandum agreement with the Burlington Education Association that brings teacher contracts in line with the four-day schedule, and the first readings of policies relating to accepting federal COVID-19 relief funds and policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment based on sex that will bring the district into compliance with updated regulations.