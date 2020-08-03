The Bock Family Foundation, Inc. of Perry is accepting grant applications for its fall granting period. The Foundation is a nonprofit supporting organization for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes.

Projects funded must be located in Dallas County, with preference given to the four Northwest Townships. Applicants must be a nonprofit organization or a unit of state or local government pursuant to IRS Code 501(c)(3) or 509(a)(1).

The Foundation awards grants in the spring and the fall. Application deadlines are March 1 and Sept. 1 respectively. Applications for the fall period must be postmarked or delivered to the Foundation by Sept. 1, 2020, at 1401 Willis Avenue, PO Box 487, Perry, Iowa, 50220.

Questions about the grant guidelines and application form may be directed to Scott Finneseth, Executive Director of the Foundation, at 515-465-4641 or lawyers@fdplawfirm.com.