The Burlington School Board will convene Monday during a special meeting to decide on the second reading of two COVID-19-related policies.

The first deals with masks, which, under the policy, will be required for students and staff in areas where social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained. Individuals with medical conditions that would make wearing a mask potentially hazardous may be deemed exempt so long as they provide medical documentation.

The board approved the first reading of the policy Monday by a 5-3 vote, with board president Dean Vickstrom, vice president Tom Courtney and board member Nancy Hoelzen voting against it, arguing it would not adequately mandate masks be worn throughout the school day.

The second policy deals with when schools should transition to another learning model during a public health emergency.

Under the policy, the district superintendent will collaborate with local and state health officials to determine when to transition instruction from the hybrid model currently in place to online or full in-person instructional delivery.

The meeting, which begins at noon Monday, will be live streamed via the district’s YouTube channel.