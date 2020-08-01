He picks up fourth straight feature win in 305 sprint car feature.

MIDDLETOWN — While Kyle Larson is tearing it up on the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions series, having won seven straight feature races, Cody Wehrle is on a roll of his own in the 305 sprint car class.

The Burlington native, who struggled in the early portion of the season, made it four straight feature wins on Friday night at 34 Raceway.

Moments after Larson extended his win streak to seven at the 3/8-mile oval dirt track, Wehrle continued his winning ways in the 305 class.

Wehrle passed close friend Andy Huston for the lead with eight laps remaining in the 20-lap feature and pulled away on a late restart to extend his streak.

Wehrle is having the time of his life, and doing it at 34 Raceway makes it all the more special.

"There is nothing like winning, that’s for sure," Wehrle said. "There’s nothing like home. There’s always a sweet spot for 34 Raceway. It’s a pretty special place."

One night after a rough outing at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway with the Sprint Invaders, Wehrle hopped back in his 305 sprint car and did what he has been doing for the last month.

"We started the year with a couple little gremlins," Wehrle said. "Confidence-wise, I wasn’t there myself. Just that first taste of being successful kind of lit a fire. We’ve struggled a little bit with our 360. We weren’t very good (Thursday) night when we ran in Dubuque, so I kind of came into tonight questioning myself a little bit. Scott Bonar, Roger (Grant) and big Tim, they’ve given me a great car. They’ve made it easy for me, really."

Wehrle started the feature on the fifth row and had to work hard for his fourth consecutive win.

While Wehrle was picking his way through traffic, Huston got by Damien Getchell and Dugan Thye for the lead.

Wehrle joined the fray by lap seven, setting his sights on Huston. It took Wehrle five laps to finally squeeze past Huston coming out of the second turn on Lap 12, the rolling the bottom for several laps.

"(Huston) was very good. He was very tough. Actually, I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it, to be honest. That’s pretty cool. I’ve driven a 305 and 360 for Andy for five or six years now. It’s cool to be able to do that. We’ve kind of been looking forward to being able to do that with him for a while. That was great. He made me earn that one, for sure," Wehrle said. "I didn’t know if I was better on the top or I was better on the bottom. The top was kind of dangerous, but I felt better up there. Then my crew said I was better on the bottom.I guess that proves what I know and what I don’t know."

While Wehrle may not be quite as hot as Larson on the track, he is on a roll and enjoying every minute of it.

"It would be cool to be, but we have something pretty good going here. Roger (Grant) has a nice hot rod. He’s one of the best out here. Between him and Scott Bonar, they do 95 percent of everything on the car. Sometimes I just pretty much show up and drive," Wehrle said. "The track got a little slicker than we thought. We weren’t as good as we had been in previous weeks. But I guess all we had to be was good enough."

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

305 SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Cody Wehrle, Burlington; 2. Andy Huston, Roseville, Ill.; 3. Dan Keltner, Grandview; 4. Jeff Wilke, Knoxville; 5. Nathan Murders, Burlington; 6. Dugan Thye, Burlington; 7. Noah Samuel, Burlington; 8. Joey Laue, Morning Sun; 9. Cameron Martin, Ankeny; 10. Daniel Bergquist, Burlington. Heat winners — Wilke and Mason Campbell, New Berlin, Ill.