Points leader looking for first feature win at 34 Raceway.

MIDDLETOWN — Aaron Reutzel has been knocking on the door of that breakthrough victory at 34 Raceway.

On Friday night, the veteran from Clute, Texas, plans to do just that.

Reutzel comes into the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions race as the season points leader

Through 24 races, Reutzel has five wins, 16 top fives and 19 top 10s. His five victories are second only to Kyle Larson, who has nine.

Reutzel is looking to break through with his first feature win at 34 Raceway and extend his lead in the season points.

"It’s been a good year so far. We’ve been consistently running in the top five," Reutzel said. "We’ve run up there at 34 Recway the last couple years with the All-Stars and been in the top five. Last year we were close to contending for the win. I made a mistake and that cost us. It’s a good, racey track. I love going up there."

Reutzel has zoomed to the top since joining the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions on a full-time basis two years ago. Reutzel is the two-time defending points champion after spending several years on the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour.

Reutzel tests his skills against the World of Outlaws on occasion, but enjoys running with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions, which allows more flexibility with the schedule.

"The World of Outlaws is definitely a tougher series. They have more tough guys over there. But I love running with the All-Stars. It’s a good series to run with," Reutzel said. "I pretty much go on the road three weeks at a time and then I get to come home for a few days. It’s getting a little harder now that the kids are starting to go to school full-time. It’s getting harder and harder every year."

Reutzel got his start in racing at an early age. His father, Kenny, drove race cars and passed on his knowledge and passion for the sport to his son.

"My Dad raced when I was young," Reutzel said. "I started in micro sprints and moved my way up from there."

Reutzel displayed his prowess at the start, winning the ASCS Gulf South Region championship in his first year of sprint-car racing competition in 2009.

Reutzel made the move to the national level in 2011 and captured Rookie of the Year honors on the ASCS National Tour. He finished among the top ten in Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour points four times, winning the series championship in 2015.

After spending most of the spring at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reutzel has made the most of his time on the road since.

"That’s the longest I’ve gone without racing for quite a while. I tried to stay productive at home and in the shop and with the race team," Reutzel said. "We’ve been having a good year so far. We’ve been consistently in the top five, so it’s been good."

Reutzel has over 50 feature wins over the last six seasons. He would love nothing more than to add another notch to his belt Friday night at 34 Raceway.

"I need to get a quick time, do well in the heat, get into the dash and get a good starting spot in the ’A’ main," Reutzel said. "I want to keep making a living racing. I really enjoy it."