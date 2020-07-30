Burlington man still gets adrenaline rush racing sprint cars.

MIDDLETOWN — Bobby Mincer loves to race.

It’s what the Burlington native has done since 1984, when he first climbed behind the wheel of a winged caged car at English Creek Speedway in Knoxville.

Mincer has been racing cars ever since.

So any time Mincer gets a chance to test his skills against the best sprint car drivers in the world, he is always up to the challenge.

Mincer got that chance earlier this month at 34 Raceway, when his small, but efficient family-run team went toe-to-toe with the big boys in a World of Outlaws show at 34 Raceway.

Mincer was nothing but smiles after the race, having made the ’A’ main and finishing 20th.

For Mincer, just making the ’A’ main was a victory in and of itself. At 54-years old, the Burlington man can still compete with the best of the best, even on a limited budget.

"This is the first time I’ve been back to Burlington and raced for probably four or five years. We’ve just primarily been running Knoxville weekly. It works out pretty good for everyone’s schedules. I learned a few things tonight. I had a lot of fun tonight. I had a good time doing it," Mincer said. "We changed a few things for the feature and I went a little too far. The car was a little too soft in the back and it was making the front end fly a little bit. Every time I came off the corner and got into the throttle it wanted to pick the front end up off the ground. It made it kind of hard to feel the race track. But, all in all, for our little team and how we’re trying to race, I’m pretty happy making the World of Outlaws A-main here in Burlington."

Mincer, who works for Rexco Equipment, Inc., has been reassigned to a new store, Bobcat of Burlington, after making the drive to Iowa City and back the last 4 1/2 years. That has made things easier for Mincer, who makes the weekly trek to Knoxville Raceway on Saturdays.

"I work for Rexco Equipment, which is a sponsor on my car. I’m parts manager for a Bobcat dealership. I’ve been up in Iowa City for the last 4 1/2 years," Mincer said. "We’re going to move back into our old store here in Burlington, so I’ve been back in Burlington the last two months getting that store prepped and ready to go. I’ll be working right here in Burlington as part manager of Rexco Equipment/Bobcat of Burlington. It makes things real nice and convenient."

Mincer won three track championships at 34 Raceway and was a two-time Sprint Invaders champion. He finished 17th in the 410 sprints points last year at Knoxville.

Mincer enjoys testing his skills on a weekly basis at Knoxville against some of the best drivers around.

"My first year in sprint cars was 1989. My first year racing, period, was 1983 in go-karts for juniors. Then in 1985 I drove a late model out here. It’s been a little while, but I still enjoy it," Mincer said. "That’s why we’re still running and we still go to Knoxville. It’s pretty tough up at Knoxville with what we’re up against there, but we don’t too bad. Any time we have a good run there it’s kind of like a win for our little team. As long as we can come out of there in one piece and feel good about what we did and we all had fun, we just keep doing it."

Mincer still gets an adrenaline rush getting behind the wheel and driving at speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. For him, it is just a matter of keeping the car upright and in one piece at the end of the night.

"It’s that adrenaline rush, that competitiveness. If it grabs ahold of you, it never seems to let go. It just comes a part of you. I think that’s what it’s done to me. I’m just as big a fan of sprint car racing as I am a racer. That’s what it’s all about for me," Mincer said. "I’m just trying to pay attention of everything in front of me. Hitting my marks. Is there a better place for me to be on the race track? Am I falling back from the guys? Maybe search around a little bit. Just be smart. Race smart and race hard. Try and get out of this thing in one piece, but also be aggressive and do the best you can."

While winning is still the primary objective, just making the ’A’ main in the World of Outlaws is a sense of accomplishment for Mincer and his family-run crew on a budget just fractions of what the World of Outlaws spend.

"As soon as we got done with the ‘B’ tonight, we were fourth and ran a strong fourth. I felt good and came in. It felt pretty good. ‘Man, I just made the A main for the World of Outlaws.’ To me it’s a great accomplishment. It felt good. I was proud of what we did," Mincer said. "They’re tough. I wish I was about 30 years younger and had a little more backing. I would love to just go run with them. You can definitely tell running with them makes guys better, faster. You just have to be. I wish I could do that again. I’m proud of what we’re doing right now."

Mincer is in his 36th year of racing. He still gets as much fun and excitement out of it as he did the first time he climbed behind the wheel of a winged caged car back in 1984 at English Creek Speedway.

Mincer knows the day is coming when he will have to step aside and let his con, Cole, get his chance for the adrenaline rush. But for now, Mincer is still having the time of his life.

"We do this on the weekends. The whole family loves it. Without the support of all my kids and my wife, Mandi, and friends, it definitely wouldn’t be possible. It’s a big group effort to keep us out and keep us doing what we’re doing. Hat’s off to everybody who helps us out in whatever capacity. That’s what makes us go around the race track," Mincer said. "My boy, Cole, is actually running winged caged carts at English Creek on Friday nights. In a couple years he’ll probably be in the car and I might be out. He’ll be 15 in a couple years. I’ve been doing it a long time. I’ll be 54 this year. I’m happy that I’ve still got the fire in me to keep doing it. I enjoy the hell out of it. As long as I enjoy it and do okay, I’ll keep doing it."