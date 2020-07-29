Notre Dame High School graduate works on Jordan Goldesberry’s sprint car in his spare time.

MIDDLETOWN — Lucas Glasgow learned to mix business with pleasure at a young age.

The 2000 Notre Dame High School graduate began working at Hy-Vee on Sundays as a sacker when he was 14, spending the rest of the week playing sports and going to school.

Twenty-four years after he started working at Hy-Vee, Glasgow is now a Hy-Vee store director, overseeing numerous stores in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

On weekends, Glasgow still makes time to do a little racing, working on the sprint car of his brother-in-law, Jordan Goldesberry.

It’s something Glasgow, the son of Bill and Susan Glasgow, started doing when he was a junior at Notre Dame.

Glasgow made a return trip home earlier this month, wrenching on Goldesberry’s sprint car during a World of Outlaws show at 34 Raceway.

For Glasgow, it really was just like coming home again.

"It’s a fun sport. For me it’s about the competition still. That’s what I enjoy about it. Trying to figure out how to get your car better than the next guy. Obviously we didn’t do that tonight," Glasgow said after Goldesberry missed the feature by four-thousandths of a second. "I just came to race with my brother-in-law, Jordan Goldsberry. We are running as much as we can. We ran Knoxville last week. I go about 75 percent of the time. He lives in Springfield (Illinois) and I live in Cedar Falls. So I go when I can. My wife and I have a baby now. Obviously that ties us down a lot. My wife works every third or fourth weekend."

Glasgow and his wife, Kim, have a 16-month-old daughter, Harper Quinn. That, plus his job at Hy-Vee, keep him plenty busy most of the time.

But for Glasgow, racing is all he has known for as long as he can remember.

"I started working at Hy-Vee when I was 14. I graduated college in 2004. I started as a sacker working Sundays. I would play football or baseball Monday through Saturday and then Sunday was the day I worked. I just kept with it," said Glasgow, a 2004 graduate of the University of Iowa. "I’ve done a lot of different things with the company. I ran a district for a while and now I’m back to the store level. I’m not on the road as much anymore, which is good with the family. I’m on vacation this week, so I’m trying to get some racing in."

Glasgow first got started in racing at a young age. He comes from a racing family and has been going to races at 34 Raceway since he was a small child.

He first got his feet wet as a pit crew member for Randy Plath back in 1999, which is how he met his eventual wife.

"I think I started my junior year in high school with Randy. It’s probably been like 22 years," Glasgow said. "My cousin raced and I helped Randy. Kaley Gharst raced, so I ran a lot of the Sprint Invaders stuff. Then Jordan was running the Sprint Invaders stuff at the same time. Randy sold out and that’s when we kind of moved around. Jordan was running the IRA series with a 410 engine. I really enjoy the 410 stuff with the qualifying. It’s a lot of fun."

Since Glasgow can’t make it to every race because of job and family commitments, he helps out when and where he can, which is just fine with him.

"I do whatever we need to do. (Goldesberry) and I decide together what we want to do with the car. I’m just here as another set of hands and another set of eyes," Glasgow said. "It’s really him and his Dad and Steve, a neighbor of theirs. They all live on the same street down in Springfield. Those three are always together, and then if I can travel with them, I do. It’s kind of been that way since 2014 when I really started going with them."

While Goldesberry usually runs IRA shows in Illinois and Wisconsin, he made the trip to 34 Raceway to run with the World of Outlaws, the premier sprint car racing series with the best sprint car drivers in the world.

With Glasgow helping work on the car, Goldesberry narrowly missed qualifying for the feature race.

It was a learning experience for all.

"You had better be on your game, which we weren’t tonight. There are no slow cars. The slowest car in the field is fast," Glasgow said. "But the thing is, when you race with these guys it makes you better. It makes the driver better. It makes the crew better. You can’t be off on anything. We were off on gear early in the night. The track was so heavy. I’ve never seen it this heavy all night long.

"Everybody was tight tonight. Even in the feature you could see it with the front ends coming off the ground. We didn’t fight that so much. We were just hard on the right rear. He couldn’t maneuver the car early in the night. We tried some new stuff early. That wasn’t the time to do it so we went back to our baseline setup and got things loosened up to where he could actually maneuver and drive in the heat race. We missed the final transfer by four-thousandths of a second."

For Glasgow, the competitiveness is still there and for him, there is nothing quite like working on a race car and then seeing the driver succeed.

It just never gets old.

"Kim and I lived over in Wisconsin and Jordan runs a lot of the IRA stuff. We were running 25 or 30 nights four or five years ago. That’s when I really started going with him a lot," Glasgow said. "We moved three years ago, so I just kind of go when I can. I still love it."