Rock sisters, unite!

Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh — known throughout the universe as the GFM Band — is not your average teen-bopster girl trio. CJ, Maggie and Lulu are siblings.

This Florida-based band's first album, "Identity Crisis" was recorded in Nashville, but don't look for Dolly-styled guitar twanging — these women know how to rock.

After touring the states a few times, GFM went to Germany in 2018, where they discovered a monster fan base, which elevated them to becoming a favorite on the festival circuit there.

You like Slipknot? Paramore? You're gonna love GRM. A Day To Remember? Butcher Babies? Flyleaf? GFM is for you.

They even have their own rock/metal genre they call Beautycore.

The sisters came out of their mother's womb screaming, then learned to play music to accompany themselves when they were 5 years old: CJ handles guitar, Maggie holds down the bass and Lulu? Yeah, Lulu is the drummer.

The sisters strive to use their gifts to reach people for God, spread a positive message and help others become more established in their faiths.

They want to share their home — the stage — with their fans. They want to show that women and young people can play music — positive vibes, no negatives please — and do good things, all at the same time.

These sisters like meeting fans in person and getting to know them beyond the inane, impersonal world of social media.

But are they any good? Digest this and see if you agree: GFM has opened for Motionless In White, Breaking Benjamin, Thousand Foot Krutch, Demon Hunter, A Day To Remember, Disturbed, Halestorm, Chelsea Grin, All That Remains, and Drowning Pool.

You remember Halestorm from Steamboat Days 2015; they ruled the Golden Mayfly Awards with Best Show, knocking out Hairball and Toby Keith.

GFM has appeared on the Axes & Anchors Cruise in 2016, Summer Rockfest tour in 2017 and '18, Soul Fest 2017, Showdown Fest 2018, Metal in the Mountains 2019 and Lifest 2019.

Their songs "Graveyard of Identities" and "On the Inside" were No. 6 and 9 respectively on Billboard's CHR Christian charts.

Here's our favorite line from their online PR: "They believe in being open with the fans and showing them the worst and best sides of themselves."

You can't be more up-front than that.

Read more at theGFMband.com and contact the band at theGFMband@gmail.com and @theGFMband. Download/stream their tunes on all digital websites.

Opening for GFM is one of southeast Iowa's most popular bands, Caught in the Crypt.

Gold, Frankincense & Myrrh, Friday at The Washington, 306 Washington St. in Burlington. Admission is $10 advance at Weird Harold's, $12 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime is 7 p.m. The Washington provides a full bar.