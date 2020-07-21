WEST BURLINGTON — Southeastern Community College will resume in-person classes Aug. 19 when students return to its West Burlington and Keokuk campuses for the fall semester.

As with most things in the pandemic world, however, college won’t look quite the same as it did before as SCC has pulled out all the stops in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on its campuses while providing face-to-face instruction and support.

"Our goal is that we’re providing a safe college both in action as well as in perception," SCC President Michael Ash said Tuesday.

The college closed its sites to the general public March 24 due to COVID-19 concerns, transitioned in-person credit classes to online courses, and canceled non-credit classes.

While summer classes continued to be offered online, the bulk of faculty and staff were able to return to SCC June 1. Since then, staff from numerous departments began working with college administrators to plan for every aspect of the fall semester.

They came up with four plans involving various levels of in-person instruction. The first was a full return. The second — and current — plan was to have students in class with appropriate safety measures in place. The third, which was put forward when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation allowing no more than 10 people to gather in one place was still in effect, called for a ratio of nine students to one instructor. The fourth, and least desirable, was for another semester of online instruction.

While online programming still will to be offered, it isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, so SCC is working to make in-person instruction as safe as possible.

Those wanting to enroll may do so up until the first week of classes.

Required masks

At the forefront of the precautions the college has adopted is masks, which will be mandatory for anyone on campus effective Aug. 10.

"Students, faculty, staff, even community members, will be required to where a mask when they come on campus," Ash said.

Students will be required to provide their own face covering, though disposable masks will be available on the first day of class should anyone forget theirs.

Faculty and staff also wil be required to wear face coverings. SCC has provided fabric masks to everyone on its payroll. Face shields have been made available to faculty and staff who work directly with students.

"The mask has a tendency to muffle the voice," Ash explained. "It also is difficult for some people to understand or hear if they can’t read the lips."

Ash acknowledged some people may take issue with having to wear a face covering.

"It certainly runs deep in a lot of people as far as ’you can’t tell me what to do, I have rights,’" Ash said." I would anticipate that we’ll probably have faculty, staff, students, and perhaps some community members, who would object to wearing them, so we’re working on a protocol of how to sit and chat with them about the importance of this and why this is necessary and asking for their compliance."

Ash said the college has not yet decided what action to take next should those individuals continue to not comply.

Cleaning

While individuals are asked to do their part to protect themselves and others, SCC isn’t cutting any corners.

The college has amped up its cleaning efforts, having moved all but two of its custodial staff to morning and day shifts. Hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the campus and in every classroom.

SCC also has three Hydrostat 360 Clorox machines, each one capable of sanitizing an entire room in mere minutes, that will be used frequently throughout the campuses.

Social distancing

While many classes will be able to accommodate social distancing with no more than 20 students, others typically have higher enrollment.

Courses with more students may be split into two sections, with only half of students in front of an instructor on alternating days, though live stream of the class will be made available on off days. Student sections also may be paired with support staff on alternating days.

Chairs and tables have been rearranged and removed from classrooms to allow for adequate social distancing.

Signage also has been placed on floors in student service areas to mark where people should stand when waiting to be seen.

Cafeteria

Food also will be served differently. Self-service stations will not be available. Instead, students must request their desired food items from a food service worker, who will provide it to them in a disposable to-go box.

Extra trash cans will be set up to accommodate for the anticipated increase in waste.

The Little Theater has been set up to accommodate diners should there not be enough room for social distancing in the cafeteria.

Residence halls and student athletes

Residence hall students, the bulk of whom are student athletes, will begin moving in Aug. 10 with the help of sports teams.

Upon arrival, they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and have their temperatures taken.

After they get settled in, they will be tested for COVID-19. Those students then will be quarantined until their test results come back. During that quarantine time, they will not be able to go anywhere else on campus.

"I know it’s going to be tough for young people to kind of be stuck someplace, but better a few days of that than some serious stuff down the road," Ash said. "Hopefully we won’t see any issues, but if we do, we want to be on top of it."

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, they will be housed in an isolation room, where they will be supplied with food, water and other basic necessities. They also will have internet access and academic materials.

Student athletes not living in the residence halls also must test negative for COVID-19 before they can participate in any campus activities or athletics.