CANTON, MO — Culver-Stockton College recently recognized 160 students on its president’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester.

Katelyn Felt of Waukee was named to the list.

Students on the president’s list have earned a 4.0 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/fail basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the dean’s list.