Additional COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in Dallas County on Thursday, July 16. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 16 cases from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. on Thursday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,462. Two additional deaths were also reported.

Overall, there have been 12,783 individuals tested with 1,462 positive cases, 1,095 recovered and 33 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 572 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in Iowa from 4 p.m. on Wednesday to 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Overall, there are 36,866 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 394,543 individuals tested, 27,360 recovering and 777 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.