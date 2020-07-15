Need a new jersey for your 2020 RAGBRAI team of one?

The normally in-person bicycle ride, which was canceled in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is selling three new T-shirt options to raise money for Iowa charities. Des Moines-based T-shirt shop RAYGUN designed and printed the shirts.

The shirt slogans riff off the isolation of self-quarantine. One says "RAGBRAI 2020: The overnight town was my house." Another reads "Me, Myself and RAGBRAI." The final shirt declares the wearer the winner of "every pie eating contest."

Proceeds from the shirts will support charitable causes in Iowa. Each shirt costs $25 on RAGBRAI's website. Ten dollars will be donated per shirt.

Funds from the "Overnight town was my house" and "Me, Myself and RAGBRAI" shirts will split eight ways. Each overnight town along the 2021 route will choose a charity to donate the money toward.

Lytton, a small town in western Iowa, will be the recipient of funds from the pie-eating shirt. RAGBRAI selected Lytton to debut as a pass-through town along the 2020 route, which will remain the same in 2021. The funds from the shirt will go toward building a new fire station.

The shirts are available exclusively through RAGBRAI's website.