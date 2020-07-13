MOUNT PLEASANT – A Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, MPCF was notified late Thursday that an older adult male between the ages of 55 and 64 had tested positive for the virus.

The inmate was placed in medical isolation on Wednesday after first reporting to Health Services that he was not feeling well.

After being assessed, he was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he received further medical evaluation and care, as well as a COVID-19 test.

That test came back negative, at which point another test was administered. That test also came back negative. Later in the day, however, the hospital informed MPCF that the patient was positive for COVID-19 and would remain at the hospital for care and supervision.

The correctional facility will conduct additional testing of staff and inmates to identify any who may be carrying the virus while asymptomatic.

"The department has been preparing for, and responding to incidents of COVID-19 in the prison system for several months," IDOC said in a press release.

An outline of the steps that have been taken can be found at doc.iowa.gov/department-corrections-steps, and more information related to COVID-19 in the DOC can be found at doc.iowa.gov/COVID19.

For members of the public with questions about COVID-19 in the prison system, a hotline is available during business hours Monday-Friday by calling (515) 373-5457.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, there were a total of 35,462 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iowa, an increase of 460 since 10 a.m. Sunday.

Another 460 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and three more people have died from the virus, the state reported Monday. The state also reported an additional three deaths over the same period, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Iowa to 752.

Of the 35,462 people who have tested positive, 26,589 have recovered, according to the state. The total number of people tested in Iowa is 377,138.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the state was reporting 177 hospitalizations, with 54 patients in the ICU. Thirty patients had been admitted in the past 24 hours.