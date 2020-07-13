Additional COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dallas County on Monday, July 13. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 52 cases from 4:30 p.m. Friday to 11 a.m. on Monday in Dallas County, bringing the total to 1,411. No additional deaths were reported.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there have been 12,231 individuals tested with 1,411 positive cases, 1,080 recovered and 31 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 1,518 additional COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths in Iowa from 4:30 p.m. on Friday to 11 a.m. on Monday.

Overall, there are 35,502 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 377,608 individuals tested, 26,605 recovering and 753 deaths.

COVID-19 updates are made throughout the day on the state dashboard. Keep watching for Dallas County updates at www.adelnews.com and www.theperrychief.com.