Monday

Burlington City Council, 4:30 p.m., city hall. Call (646) 749-3122. Meeting number is 791-645-725.

Mediapolis School Board, 6:30 p.m., high school auditorium.

West Point City Council, 6:30 p.m., public library.

Tuesday

Des Moines County Supervisors, 9 a.m., courthouse.

Lee County Supervisors, 9 a.m.; find the agenda at www.leecounty.org.

Louisa County Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., via Zoom.

Van Buren County Conservation Board, 6:30 p.m., Lindsay Wilderness, City Entrance in Bonaparte.

Wapello School Board, 6 p.m., administration office.

Zoning Board of Adjustment, 4 p.m., Burlington City Hall Council Chambers, 400 Washington St., Third Floor.

Wednesday

Des Moines County Conservation Board, 5:30 p.m., DMCC Main Office, West Burlington.