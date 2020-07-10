Madelyn Stutsman and Logan Kelley provided the one-two punch in the middle of the lineup, going a combined 6-for-7, scoring three runs and driving in seven more to lead Class 3A’s 13th-ranked West Burlington-Notre Dame to a 13-8 victory over Fort Madison in a softball game Thursday night at Hoskins Field in Fort Madison.

The Lady Falcons pounded out 14 hits on the night. Stutsman was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, scored three runs and drove in three. Kelley was 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in four runs. Elise Oleson had a pair of doubles, Addyson Kellen had two hits, including a triple and Reagan Engberg had two hits for WB-ND (11-2).

Lauren Summers picked up the win, striking out six and walking eight in four innings. Anna Engberg pitched the final three innings, allowing just two hits.

Neeley Rehm led Fort Madison (9-7), going 2-for-3 with a double and took the loss in the circle.

Also for the Bloodhounds, Lexi Whaley had a pair of hits. Kylee Cashman and Rehm each drove in a pair of runs.

PREP BASEBALL

FORT MADISON 5, MEDIAPOLIS 4: The Bloodhounds plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past the Bulldogs at Fort Madison.

Landes Williams and Jace Burgher each had a pair of hits for the Bloodhounds. Williams scored two runs and drove in two. Burgher scored a pair of runs. Williams and Vasin Thurman each had a double. Jason Thurman picked up the win in relief.

Drayven Fenton had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs. Tyler Samuel drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Regan Thornburg took the loss in relief of Jaxon Brooks.