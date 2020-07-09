Two additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Dallas County on Thursday, July 9, bringing the total to 31. The Iowa Department of Public Health also reported an additional 37 cases from 11 a.m. on Wednesday to 11 a.m. on Thursday in Dallas County.

Overall, there have been 11,358 individuals tested with 1,330 positive cases, 1,052 recovered and 31 deaths in Dallas County.

IDPH reported 733 additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday. An additional eight deaths were reported during the same timeframe.

As of 11 a.m. on Monday, there are 33,121 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, with 353,800 individuals tested, 26,250 recovering and 740 deaths.

