County engineer Brian Carter's right hand woman is hanging up her hat after 40 years of service.

Administrative Assistant Julie Winters, who celebrated 40 years in the office in February, announced during budget season she expected to retire within the next two years. However, Winters said after budget season but before the potential impacts of COVID-19 were known, that she would retire this year. Winters said she has full confidence the person who will take her place, current Secondary Roads Office manager Becky Purchase, is ready to take her place.

"She will be greatly missed, especially by Brian," said Supervisor Bob Beck.

While retirements traditionally come with parties, Winters said it wouldn't be a smart thing to do to invite people into the office in close quarters with each other in the time of COVID-19.

In lieu of a party, those wishing Winters good luck and farewell should send cards to the County engineer's Office. Those wanting to drop by or give Winters a call should call the County engineer's Office.

Construction projects going as planned

As the time until harvest grows shorter and shorter, road projects across the county are starting to be finished up.

The paving project on Iowa City Road, a precursor to work on U.S. 61 in the area, finished up several weeks ago and after stop signs were installed the road opened back up to the public. Likewise, the project on North Gear Ave. is expected to wrap up in the next couple of weeks as the contractor, Jones Construction, finishes up tying driveways into the road. Once Jones Construction is finished on North Gear, they will begin on Upper Flint Road.

As for bridges in the county, Bridge decks on Mediapolis Road have been poured though there is no timeline for when the road will open back up. The county has also started the paperwork necessary to replace the bridge on D.M.C. 99 over Dry Branch Creek. The county recently received the green light to replace the bridge on DMC 99 over Flint Creek.

Jail population level, fingerprinting reopens

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the Des Moines County jail population has been about the same. During the month of May, the population averaged 65 inmates, below the 68 inmate capacity for regular beds and well below the 80 inmate capacity when including 48 hour beds. There also are five inmates still housed out of county due to rules requiring certain inmates not be housed together.

Those looking to get their fingerprints done can now go to the county jail as this has opened back up. Those wanting to get their fingerprints for purposes of employment done should call the county jail first.

County spars with Army Corps of Engineers on new rules

A proposed policy by the Army Corps of Engineers had the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors sending a letter expressing concern about what the policy would mean for local levee districts.

Engineer Circular 1165-2-218 is a proposed policy that would consolidate and formalize policies regarding levee and levee management. However, the supervisors believe the new rules would hold Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District responsible for entities whom they have no control over. The letter also accuses the proposed rule of being inconsistent with prior laws regarding flood management.

Originally the period for comments on the proposed rule change we're set to end in late April, however this deadline has been extended through the end of July.

Sheriff's Office commissions K9

It's official, Burlington K-9 Rico isn't the only police dog in Des Moines County.

Tank, the newest and fuzziest member of the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office, was presented to the board of supervisors in June after spending several weeks on duty. Prior to Tank begining work for the department, Cheif Deputy Bret Grimshaw said the department regularly had to call in help from other departments, including Burlington Police Department, when a K-9 was needed on the scene.

"It is great to have our own program and our own K-9," Grimshaw said.

After fundraising $30,000 and attending a special training program, Deputy Dilan Beaird is out on the streets with K-9 Tank, working as a K-9 team. Tank was purchased from Canine tactical, a Chariton-based dog training program, by the sheriff's department after reviewing several kennels in the state. Tank is a Belgian Malinois and a clone of a dog the kennel had previously trained.

While the department has covered the start-up cost of having a dog, there will be an ongoing cost with the K-9 program. Grimshaw said the department will continue to fundraise for the program but said at the moment the department does not have a specific fundraiser planned. He said vet care for the dog has been donated by Summer Street Animal Clinic and donations continue to come in for the program.

Mental Health Center opens for dual diagnosis

Hope Haven has announced their partnership with Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services and Young House family Services in anticipation of opening a Dual Diagnosis Center in southeast Iowa. The program, called River Cross, is set to help those with both mental health diagnosis and substance abuse issues. The program will open next month and be held in what was previously the Cottonwood Residential Facility.

Clerks Office open, non-jury hearings taking place

The Des Moines County clerk's Office is open after completing a list of virus related tasks. Non-jury trials will begin starting next week four cases in which bench trials have been requested or are traditionally done according to Iowa law. Non jury proceedings, such as pretrial conferences and motion hearings are taking place once again.

While the clerk's office may be in operation, jury trials are still delayed until Sept. 14. Des Moines County still has a number of high-profile cases set to go to trial including cases for the murders of Reynaldo "Rey" Villarreal and Tito Kingsby, as well as the assault trial of West Burlington chiropractor Joel Rexroth.

County conservation remains busy

As businesses around Des Moines County and southeast Iowa recover from shutdowns caused by COVID-19, Des Moines County's Parks remain busy as ever.

"People want to get out," Beck said.

Those wanting to get out and camp should check with the Des Moines County Conservation department about non reservable spaces. Campers may hold spaces for up to 14 days at a cost of $25 per night. As for reservable spaces, the next date with open spaces for recreational vehicle campsites is Aug. 7, though few sites sit unreserved in the month of August.

On July 1, County conservation started it's summer programs. Traditionally summer programs begin in June, though COVID-19 pushed this back a month. Lee said the county is still unsure about its school year 2020-2021 education program regarding field trips and in classrooms visits, though he said more information will be released as it becomes available.

Suspension of penalties through July 25

If you haven't paid your March property tax or have not registered your vehicle for 2020, there's still time to get these two taxes paid before late penalties kick in. Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended the deadline until July 25. Any taxes after this will be assessed a penalty. In addition, the requirement to transfer the title within 30 days is also suspended until July 25.

Reynolds signs land-use law that changes who may sit on county zoning boards

After some concern about a new law which would have restricted membership of certain county zoning committees to only include members living in areas zoned by the county, Reynolds signed a bill which would allow those living in unincorporated areas which are not zone by county ordinances to still be on Planning and Zoning commissions. As a result only one member of a county board will be removed from their post by the new ordinance, as opposed to the three members who would have been removed prior to the law being changed.