A press release said Donald Leroy McChesney II of Clive was arrested by the Perry Police Department around 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8.

He was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and domestic abuse assault, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The department said it received a call around 12:28 a.m. from a female in an apartment located at 820 18th. They reported that McChesney pointed a gun at them while they were both in the apartment. The caller reported that McChesney left the apartment and was now standing in the middle of the road.

Perry Officers responded and were able to take McChesney into custody. He was processed and later transported to the Dallas County Jail, where he is being held on no bond. The victim was uninjured.