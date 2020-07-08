He was appointed to the job in April of 2018. Watch video of the swearing in ceremony.

Burlington Police Chief Dennis Kramer will retire Oct. 1.

Kramer made the announcement during the Burlington City Council meeting Monday.

"I turn 55 next month, in August, and I plan to retire Oct. 1 of this year," said Kramer.

Kramer was sworn in as chief in April, 16, 2018 when his wife, Tami, pinned his badge and lapel pins on his uniform during a city council meeting.

"I’m honored to serve as the chief of police of our community, its citizens and the outstanding men and women that serve beside me everyday to make Burlington a great place to live, work and play," Kramer said at the announcement.

"He gave 31 years of his life; he earned it," said Mayor Jon Billups. "I found his advice to be invaluable, keeping me abreast of the happenings in the community."

Billups said the council will begin the search for a new police chief under the direction of Burlington City Manager Jim Ferneau as early as next week.

"First and foremost, we will take our time," said Billups. "We will advertise for the position and find the best person for the job."

Kramer had a busy couple years in the office. Shortly after his appointment He oversaw the move of the Burlington Police Department in May 2018 to the new location at 201 Jefferson St. In 2015, Burlington voters passed a $4 million bond measure for the new police station.

He also was chief when a federal wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city and one of its police officers, in connection with the fatal police shooting of Autumn Steele, was settled.

That case had plagued the police force since the incident happened on a snowy January day in 2015.

There also have been recent inquiries about the upcoming civil trial for the 2017 police shooting of Marquis Jones. That trial is set to take place in March 2021.

But amidst the hardship, there have been plenty of high points.

Recently in June, Kramer worked with city leaders and citizens to help pull off a peaceful and informative Black Lives Matter rally and march in downtown Burlington.

"Like a good chief does, he was at the forefront of the planning for the rally to make sure it went off without a hitch," said Billups.

Kramer began his career with Burlington Police Department Jan. 1, 1988. The first job he held was a communications operator and he has since served various roles. He also was coordinator of the Field Training Program for four years and the Communications Training Program for nearly three years. He was promoted to major in 2012.

Kramer was short and brief during his time at the mic during the Monday council meeting, which was typical of his humble leadership style.

"I’m looking forward to it," said Kramer about his retirement. "I’m going to take some opportunities to spend some time with my family that I’ve missed over the years."