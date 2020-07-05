DES MOINES — A single-vehicle car crash near Water Works Park in Des Moines killed four people and seriously injured another early Sunday morning.

Des Moines police said the vehicle crashed at about 2:25 a.m. along the 4200 block of George Flagg Parkway. The vehicle, a 2013 Volkswagen Golf, hit a tree along the roadway and caught fire.

A 22-year-old woman was pulled from the wreckage and is hospitalized in serious condition. Four men were killed, including the 22-year-old driver and passengers who were 22, 23 and 24 years old.

On Monday, police identified them as:

Ross Jacob Welsher, 22, of Des Moines, driver;

Jordan Van Gundy, 22, of Des Moines;

Jacob Lee Van Gundy, 24, of Des Moines.

The police and Polk County Medical Examiner have yet to officially confirm the fourth person's identity, pending further investigation, but the parents of Zach McBride, 22, say their son was also killed in the crash. His father, Mark McBride, said authorities had found his son's phone and license on him.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a statement that a preliminary examination of the scene suggests the vehicle was traveling west on George Flagg Parkway and began to swerve. The car left the road to the north, then re-entered the road, driving across the eastbound lane and crashing into a tree on the south side of the street. The vehicle then hit a tree and caught fire.

Excessive speed and failure to maintain control were "significant contributing factors" in the crash, Parizek said in the late-morning statement on Sunday.

The Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

