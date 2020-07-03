Notre Dame senior catcher is the PREP ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Trenton Blythe is often seen but seldom heard on the baseball diamond.

But, oh, what an impact the Notre Dame High School senior catcher has on the game.

Take Monday’s 14-1 SEI Superconference South Division win over New London for example. Blythe was officially 0-for-1 at the plate with a walk and was hit by a pitch.

But he picked a runner off first base in the first inning and caught another Tiger base runner straying off second base in the third inning, stifling two possible big innings with his arm.

While Blythe, like many of his teammates, is putting up eye-popping numbers at the plate, it is the little things that don’t show up in a box score that make Blythe a special player.

"I had a throw down to second and got a guy out and then I picked a guy off at first," said Blythe, The Hawk Eye’s Prep Athlete of the Week. "It feels good because last year I struggled with my throws a lot. I worked hard to get my throws on point."

"I think he really set the tone for the game (Monday) when he picked a guy off of first base and threw a guy out at second base," Notre Dame head coach Chris Chiprez said of his fifth-year catcher. "Right there, him picking those two guys off, that could have led to a big inning for them and change the whole momentum of the ball game. Just the little things we tell our guys, the little things we do like that, like Trenton picking those guys off, it’s huge in a game like this."

Blythe grew up in La Harpe, Illinois, a small town 28 miles south and east of Burlington which has long been a hotbed of baseball. Such stalwarts as the Jones and Lafferty brothers are among the many stellar baseball players to come out of La Harpe over the past three decades.

Blythe can add his name to that list.

Blythe got his start in fifth grade playing town ball in La Harpe, then progressed to the Mudd Dawgs team in Burlington. He eventually transferred to Notre Dame, where he has been a fixture behind the plate since his eighth-grade year.

It was quite a change for Blythe, who was an outfielder before arriving at Notre Dame.

"I played Mudd Dawgs when I was younger and I was an outfielder," Blythe said. "When I came here I became a catcher. It was a big adjustment."

Blythe dons the "tools of ignorance" night in and night out for the Nikes. He has taken a beating behind the plate, from blocking pitches in the dirt to taking foul tips to the head and body to blocking the plate on plays at home. It all comes with the job, and few do it better than Blythe.

"It’s fun, unless they throw it in the dirt. Of course, that hurts. I’ve gotten used to it, but I usually have bruises on my wrists from blocking them," Blythe said.

"He does a great job. We saw that when he was an eighth-grader. He’s another kid who has started five years on varsity," Chiprez said. "That’s one thing with Trent — we don’t have to worry too much about passed balls. He’s a brick wall back there."

This season, Blythe has stepped up his game at the plate, right along with the rest of his teammates. Through nine games, Blythe was hitting .647, third-best in the state, regardless of class. In addition, he had a 1.235 slugging percentage (fourth in the state), a .824 on-base percentage (tops in the state), was 11-for-17 at the plate with five doubles, a triple and a home run. He had scored seven runs and driven in eight and was perfect in seven stolen base attempts. He had struck out just twice while drawing 10 walks and getting hit by seven pitches (tied for ninth in the state).

Blythe is one reason the Nikes were 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the SEI Superconference South Division heading into Thursday’s showdown against Van Buren at the Ferguson Complex in Keosauqua.

Blythe said the relaxed, family-type atmosphere around the team this year has been the biggest factor in the Nikes’ success.

"We’re just a big family. We’re all team players," said Blythe, who will play baseball for Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg, Illinois, in the fall. "We’ve all matured a lot. We’ve played more as a team this year."

"He just does a great job. He’s a leader back there behind the plate," Chiprez said. "I can’t say enough good things about the kid."