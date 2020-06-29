MIDDLETOWN — Paul Nienhiser had been knocking on the door in search of his third career Sprint Invades Series win.

On Saturday night at 34 Raceway, the Chapin, Illinois, driver finally kicked that door in.

After a mid-afternoon shower doused the 3/8-mile oval dirt track and forced track officials to scramble to get the track in racing condition, Nienhiser made it pay off.

Nienhiser started the 25-lap Sprint Invaders feature race from the outside of the second row, took the lead on the ninth lap and held off a furious challenge from McKenna Haase to finally pick up his long-awaited third win in the traveling series.

"It feels like a long time coming for Scott (Bonar) and me. I think we’ve run second here like three or four times out of the last four or five times we’ve tried," Nienhiser said. "It’s definitely been one of those wins that’s been a long time coming. We’ve been knocking on the door, so we knew it would happen sooner or later."

Haase, who made the five-hour drive from her home in Indianapolis, nearly pulled off her first win with the Sprint Invaders. But a late move by Nienhiser, couple with engine problems, left Haase settling for second place.

"I’m proud of it right now, but I’ll probably be kicking myself in the morning," Haase said. "It hurt big-time. I was trying to be patient before that. I got a really great run going in three and four and then the caution came out. (Nienhiser) changed his line before the caution. I just felt like there wasn’t much I could do. I feel like with one or two to go we blew a motor, so I was glad we could limp across the line — barely."

Also winning feature races were Brandon Reu in sport compacts, Barry Taft in sport modifieds, John Helenthal in mini-haulers and Michael Long in IMCA modifieds.

Tasker Phillips started the Sprint Invaders feature on the pole, but Nienhiser and Haase were in close pursuit. When Tasker’s car broke, Nienhiser took the lead for good.

Nienhiser had his hands full with Haase, who at one point pulled even with Nienhiser.

Haase looked set to make a move for the lead before a red flag came out when Rob Kubli’s car flipped and rolled in turn two.

Nienhiser changed his line on the restart and pulled away as Haase had engine problems and barely held off Jamie Ball for second.

"McKenna pulled even with me, so I knew I was making my circle too wide, so I changed my line up. We just had a little bit of a stumble in the motor there late and I thought I may have given it away," Nienhiser said.

"My crew told me we might not have enough fuel when we initially went out. That’s what I thought it was when I saw the smoke," Haase said. "I feel like we’ve had a lot of seconds. I guess maybe that’s what it takes. But still it’s a bummer, for sure."

Reu won the closest race of the night in the 12-lap sport compacts feature.

Larry Miller led the race early, with Reu and Jared Heule close behind.

Miller held the lead going into the last corner, but drifted up just enough to allow Reu to get under him and power by to win by the nose of a car at the finish.

"It came down to the very end on the last corner there. I got underneath of him. He kind of squeezed me off and we were able to get the win," Reu said. "I think he tried to hold the bottom and he drifted up a little bit and just gave me the gap there to shoot underneath him."

Taft got a little help from his cousin to pick up his first-ever sport modifieds victory.

Taft, who enjoyed success in the sport cpmpact class before making the switch just over a year ago, was trailing Jason Riegel and Draython Schanfish when the two leaders got together in the second turn.

Taft took the lead on the restart and held off Adam Shelman over the final five laps to win.

"It’s a whole different ball game. It’s just awesome. I’ve been struggling a couple times. We about had it (Friday) night at Donnellson. I feel like if it hadn’t been for the cautions … they kind of got me out of my groove. Tonight we just pulled it off. First win in just over a year. It’s awesome," Taft said. "I can’t give thanks enough to my cousin, Austen (Becerra). He’s helped me out a ton on this thing. He’s leading me in the right direction, me being new to it. He knows what he’s doing and that’s why we just got a victory tonight."

Helenthal, like Taft, was in the right place at the right time in the 12-lap mini-haulers feature. when Billy Stanford and Tim Wagner got together in the third and fourth turns, that left Helenthal in the lead. He pulled away on th restart for his first win of the season.

"I’m not overdriving it like I did before. I just stayed calm and thanks to Drake Fenton and Don Fenton," Helenthal said. They told me when you get there, just be calm and you will race much better. That’s the truth. I didn’t overdrive it. I just stayed calm. I’m proud of it."

Long powered past Jeff Waterman and Chris Zogg on the fourth lap of the 15-lap IMCA modifieds feature and pulled away for the win.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

SPRINT INVADERS

Feature results — 1. Paul Nienhiser; 2. McKenna Haase; 3. Jamie Ball; 4. Ryan Bunton; 5.Chris Martin; 6. Atrton Gennetten; 7/ Cody Wehrle; 8. Riley Goodno; 9. Colton Fisher; 10. Dustin Selvage. B-Main winner — Rob Kubli. Shake-up dash winner — Tasker Phillips. Heat winners — Ball, Nienhiser, Josh Schneiderman, Wyatt Wilkerson.

IMCA MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Michael Long,; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Jeff Waterman; 4. Mark Burgtorf; 5.Dennis LaVeine; 6. Kurt Kile; 7. Bill Roberts, Jr.,; 8. Mitch Boles; 9. Jacob Beal; 10. Barry Dugan. Heat winners — Waterman and Zogg.

SPORT MODIFIEDS

Feature results — 1. Barry Taft; 2. Adam Shelman; 3. Sean Wyatt; 4. Austen Becerra; 5. Josh Holtman; 6. Jarrett VanDenBerg; 7. Nick Mosier; 8. Jadin Fuller; 9. Kaleb Nevers; 10. Jared Baughman. Heat winners — Wyett and Becerra.

MINI-HAULERS

Feature results — 1. John Helenthal; 2. Jim Ruble; 3. Drake Fenton; 4. Jack Broeg; 5. Tim Wagner; 6. Brian Tipps; 7. Jacob Ruble; 8. Billy Stanford; 9. Lake Carlson; 10. Lance Applegarth. Heat winners — Tipps and Stanford.

SPORT COMPACTS

Feature results — 1. Brandon Reu; 2. Larry Miller; 3. Jared Heule; 4. Chuck Fullenkamp; 5. Aaron Berry; 6. Tim Schnathorst; 7. Cody Bowman; 8. David Prim; 9. Quinton Shelton; 10. Wayne Noble. Heat winners — Reu and Fullenkamp.