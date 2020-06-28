SPORTS: Football, basketball, track, baseball

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Football: Oepping was a four-year letterwinner. He was a first team all-district pick as a freshman and junior and earned first team all-district honors as a senior. He owns school eight-man single game records for passing completions, passing attempts, passing touchdowns, passing yards, passing completion percentage, passer rating, rushing attempts, rushing touchdowns and interceptions. He holds single-season eight-man records for passing yards, passing attempts, passing completions and rushing yards. Basketball: Oepping was a four-year letterwinner, scoring 470 points, grabbing 255 rebounds, passing out 174 steals, pilfering 69 steals and blocking 15 shots. Track: Oepping earned one varsity letter. Baseball: Oepping earned one varsity letter.

FUTURE PLANS: Oepping will attend a trade school to become an electrician.