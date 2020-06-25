Annual photography exhibition features Grace Bell, Albert Fraune and Ya-yun Cheng.

The Fort Madison Area Arts Association brings back a fan favorite with their annual photography exhibition at 825 Avenue G in Fort Madison, sponsored by Connections Bank.

A reception will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. An additional program will feature Ya-yun Cheng on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. with a discussion of her Taiwan homeland. This gives attendees the option of spreading out more for both the program segment and the discussion.

FMAAA executive director Brian Riggs said the show is normally held at the beginning of the month, but due to COVID it was postponed.

"Our March show made it halfway through, the April feature had to be canceled, the May feature was canceled," Riggs said. "But given that we just re-opened in June, we thought it more prudent to wait till the end of the month."

He said the FMAAA is open noon to 7 p.m. in two shifts.

COVID-19 also is to blame for the absence of finger food this year.

"The FMAAA is normally known for its hospitality as far as the great nosh that we put out, but that won't be the case with this first reception," Riggs said. "We're stacked and packed with a great show by three photographers of strong note."

California photographer Grace Bell has been photographing musicians for more than 40 years for newspapers, magazines and album covers. She has shot many of the greats, from Ray Charles to Big Mama Thornton to local hero Patrick Hazell. Her photos have been featured in newspapers and magazines, on album covers and in textbooks. Bell has documented numerous music festivals and concerts including the Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl, the Kool Jazz Festival, and the Long Beach Blues Festival.

Fort Madison photographer Albert Fraune was born in 1914 and died in 1999. Fraune never owned an automobile and was often seen around town with a camera, shooting candid portraits of local folks. The photos in the show are Fort Madison circa 1952-1960. The FMAAA invites you to stop by the Art Center and help identify the people in them.

"This is kind of a 'Who’s Waldo' as we hope community members can help identify the people depicted in the portraits," Riggs said.

Taiwan photographer Ya-yun Cheng grew up in Taiwan but received her education in linguistics from UW-Madison in Wisconsin. Her images of Taiwan show off the amazing natural scenery and unique culture of her island homeland.

"I am eager to show the world what a beautiful island my homeland is," she said. "We have not only all the amazing nature scenery to offer, we also have our own unique culture. I would very much like to introduce Taiwan to the world through the photos I take."

"She's actually going to be there," Riggs said. "We're doing a special thing because she's flying in from Taiwan that weekend."

The new shorter hours for the FMAAA are Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 7 p.m.