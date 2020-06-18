So close and yet so far.

New London High School senior Clayton was three holes away from winning the Boys 16-18 division title of the Iowa Junior Amateur Championship Thursday at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.

Phillips, the overnight leader, stood on the 16th tee with a seemingly comfortable two shot lead over Hunter Johnson of Ankeny with recent Notre Dame High School graduate Matt Briggs charging, just three shots back with three to play.

"I felt pretty good. I just had to go out there and play," Phillips said.

Then Phillips’ driver betrayed him. Not once, not twice, but three times.

Errant tee shots on the final three holes led to a pair of double-bogeys and a bogey, leaving the door wide open.

Johnson kicked in that door, sticking his second shot on the 483-yard, par-5 18th hole within 15 feet, then sank the putt for eagle to complete his comeback and win the title.

Briggs, despite a bogey on 17, finished with a birdie to take second, two shots back of Johnson and one ahead of Phillips.

Johnson finished with a 2-over-par 146 after consecutive rounds of 73.

Briggs also carded a 73 and finished at 4-over 148.

Phillips, after an even-par 72 on Wednesday, finished with a 5-over 149.

While Briggs and Phillips will forever what might have been, they could only tip their cap to Johnson, who simply threw darts on the final hole.

"I was playing all right. My driver just cost me five strokes in the last three holes," Phillips said. "I was pretty happy with my round up until 16."

"I’m happy. I left everything out there," Briggs said. "I think I could have done maybe a few shots better, but I couldn’t have done much better. I missed a few putts on the front nine just like (Wednesday), but I was rolling it pretty nice."

Phillips carded birdies on two, four and seven, but a double-bogey and bogey had him still at even-par at the turn.

Phillips carded six straight pars on the back night before things went awry on the 378-yard, par-4 16th hole.

"I hit one right in the fescue, then it took me two shots to get out," Phillips said.

Phillips hit another errant tee shot on 17, leading to another double-bogey. Suddenly, Phillips found himself tied with Johnson with one hole to play, with Briggs sitting just one shot back.

"On 17 I hit one left and it took me two shots to get out again," Phillips said.

Phillips, after another wayward tee shot on 18, could only watch as Johnson earned the victory with two simply brilliant closing shots.

"On 18 I hit one left again and hit a bad third shot," Phillips said. "I learned that I am good enough to compete with them. We’ll see what happens next time. Just work on the driver and keep practicing."

Briggs actually put his second shot on 18 to the back of the green, then two-putted for birdie. But it was the double-bogey on 17 which he will look back on as a missed opportunity.

"I doubled the 17th hole and (Johnson) bogeyed it. If you want to think about what might have been if I parred it, I still would have lost by one. If he missed his eagle putt, we would have been tied," Briggs said. "Tip your hat to the winner and move on to the next tournament."

In the Girls 14-15 division, it was just one of those days for Lauren Briggs, who will be a freshman at Burlington High School this fall.

Briggs started the day with a one-shot lead over Meghan Delong of Clear Lake. But the day started on a shaky note for Briggs, who carded a triple-bogey on the opening hole.

Briggs rebounded with a birdie on two, her lone birdie of the day.

From there, Briggs struggled with her driver and irons, often playing from the long fescue, a difficult task at best.

Briggs finished with a 98 and took third with a two-day total of 187. Delong won the title with a 179, one shot better than Katelyn Vissen of Dubuque.

"I had a few bad holes," Briggs said. "I kept hitting it into the thick grass. Once I got behind I kind of gave up because I knew I wasn’t going to get first. I should have kept going because I could have pushed for second. But here I am."

The summer schedule is just beginning for Briggs, who vows to put the tough round behind her and move on to the next event.

"Even when I have a bad hole or a few in a row, I should keep focused and keep getting better and doing better," Briggs said.